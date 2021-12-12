Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh gets Rajinikanth's tattoo on his chest

Like many others, our India spinner Harbhajan Singh is also superstar Rajinikanth's die-hard fan.

Like many others, our India spinner Harbhajan Singh is also superstar Rajinikanth's die-hard fan. On Rajinikanth's 71st birthday on Sunday, Harbhajan took to Instagram account and surprised everyone with his birthday post for Thalaiva.

He posted a photograph, in which he can be seen flaunting a (probably temporary) tattoo of Rajinikanth made on the left side of his chest. Describing the image, Harbhajan wrote in Tami', "You are in my heart superstar. You were the Billa of the eighties. You were the Baasha of the nineties. You were the Annaattheof 2k. My sweet birthday greetings to the one and only superstar of cinema."

Harbhajan's gesture has impressed social media users a lot. "True fan of a superstar," a netizen commented.

"You made our day. Lovely tribute," another one wrote. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, several other celebrities from the sports fraternity including Sachin Tendulkar, have wished Thalaiva on social media.(ANI)

