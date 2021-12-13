Shadow and Bone Season 2 might not release before 2023! Get all recent updates!

The first season of Shadow and Bone was commissioned in summer 2021 and dropped on Netflix on April 23, 2021. The show was watched by more than 55 million households in its first 28 days. The show was renewed in June 2021. It ends with several cliffhangers, the fantasy series officially renewed for Season 2 in June 2021. Here are all the recent updates for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Shadow and Bone is adapted from two series of Grishaverse novels and is written by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

Shadow & Bone Season 2 Filming

The drama will continue adapting Siege and Storm (2013) and another original storyline featuring the Crows and consisting of eight episodes in Season 2. The good news is that the filming for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is reportedly set to commence in January 2022, while the filming is set to conclude in July. The filming will once again take place in Budapest, Hungary.

On April 2021, series showrunner Eric Heisserer took his social media account to share that he has already completed writing half of his script. So we guess he has already finished writing the script for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Additionally, the executive producer of the series told Collider said that things are moving forward on Shadow and Bone Season 2 without, any problem and the production will commence 'shortly'.

He said, "Scripts written, heading into production shortly, in great shape, very much favorable to the characters in the world that we built and the Grishaverse that was put on screen in Season 1."

Shadow and Bone Season 2 cast

Earlier in late October, actor Ben Barnes revealed that the cast will begin filming in 2022. Barnes, who plays the alluring General Kirigan, teased that before returning to Shadow and Bone Season 2, he will complete his project 'Cabinet of Curiosities.'

"I've been working on Guillermo del Toro's Horror anthology, Cabinet of Curiosities, and I'm going back to season 2 of 'Shadow and Bone."

Meanwhile, almost all the cast members would return to Netflix Shadow and Bone Season 2. Most of the cast members will present at the Roster Con convention to be held on January 22 and 23, 2022 in Paris. The convention is all about the series Shadow and Bone titled 'A Storm of Crows and Shadows'

Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Jessie Mei Li (AlinaStarkov), AmitaSuman (InejGhafa), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Freddy Carter (KazBrekker), and Kit Young (Jesper Fahey) will attend the A Storm of Crows and Shadows convention.

Shadow and Bone Release date

The release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is yet to be revealed but if the production starts in January and continues through May, plus the post-production work takes another six months, then fans can expect the series to come at the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

According to Netflix Life, Shadow and Bone season 2 is probably going to be bigger than season 1, which means releasing the show by 2022 might not be possible. So, we can assume that Shadow and Bone season 2 is not coming to Netflix until 2023.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new from the makers.

