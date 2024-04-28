Left Menu

Elephant Electrocuted on Private Agricultural Land in Kerala

Tragic electrocution of wild elephant in Wayanad, Kerala, due to fallen electric line while uprooting a coconut tree. The male elephant's age will be determined post-mortem. The carcass was removed and transported to a deep forest area for investigation and burial.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:36 IST
Elephant Electrocuted on Private Agricultural Land in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A wild elephant met a tragic end due to electrocution on a private agricultural land in this hill district on Sunday, forest officials said.

The incident occurred in the Ammaani area under the South Wayanad forest division.

According to a senior forest official, it is suspected that the male elephant suffered electrocution when the electric line fell on it while uprooting a huge coconut tree.

The age of the elephant could only be ascertained after the postmortem, the officer said.

The carcass of the jumbo was lifted using cranes and transported to a deep forest area for postmortem and burial, according to the officer.

The incident came to light when the property owner went out to investigate the reason for the power cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024