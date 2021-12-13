Maha: Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Change given to Tulsi Gowda

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday presented the 'Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Change' to tribal environmentalist from Karnataka Tulsi Gowda at Raj Bhavan here. Gowda, who received the Padma Shri award last month and is known as 'Encyclopedia of Forests', is credited for planting more than 30,000 trees, a Raj Bhavan statement said. The awards instituted by the Harmony Foundation were also presented to Paani Foundation (with which actor Aamir Khan is associated), young environmentalist Aadya Joshi and founder of Mission Green Mumbai Subhajit Mukherjee, the statement said.

The award for Paani Foundation was accepted by Dr Avinash Pol, it said. Harmony Foundation chairman and former vice chairman of State Minorities Commission Abraham Mathai was also present on the occasion.

