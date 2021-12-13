Left Menu

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra join Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur'

After 'Dangal', actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will now be sharing screen space in Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Sam Bahadur'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:21 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After 'Dangal', actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will now be sharing screen space in Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Sam Bahadur'. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the upcoming film is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

While Vicky Kaushal brings the protagonist's character to life, Sanya will play his wife, Silloo - Manekshaw's pillar and strength. Fatima steps into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the country's first female Prime Minister. Welcoming Sanya and Fatima, Vicky said, "Sanya and Fatima with their characters bring more character and substance to the story of Sam Bahadur and, I am very excited to be working with them together for the first time. Their characters have been one of the most influential personalities we have heard about and now, the audience will witness the story of their valour, commitment and resilience. I welcome both of them to our Manekshaw family and look forward to sharing the screen with two of the most talented and diligent actors of our generation."

Sanya and Fatima have also expressed their happiness on bagging pivotal roles in 'Sam Bahadur'. "Behind every great man is a woman and Silloo Manekshaw was that support and strength to Sam Bahadur. I'm honoured to essay this role and bring to light her integral part and influence in this war hero's life. I'm also extremely thankful to Meghna Gulzar and really looking forward to this exciting journey with her," Sanya said.

"I'm very happy to join the SamBahadur family and take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history. What intrigued and excited me the most was the passion with which the makers hope to honour his memory and legacy through this film," Fatima shared. Also, interestingly, this marks the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna, who have worked together in 'Raazi' before. (ANI)

