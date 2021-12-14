Tried showing the human side of title character in ‘Bob Biswas’, says director Diya Annapurna Ghosh

Director Diya Annapurna Ghosh, who recently made her debut with the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer “Bob Biswas”, says it was a conscious decision to show a vulnerable side of the titular character who was introduced to the audiences nine years ago in ''Kahaani''. ''Kahaani'', directed by Sujoy Ghosh, was headlined by Vidya Balan, who played a pregnant woman in search of her missing husband in the city of Kolkata.

In the 2012 film, popular Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee played the role of Bob Biswas, an LIC agent who moonlighted as a ruthless contract killer.

Now Diya, Sujoy's daughter, has helmed a new movie “Bob Biswas”, a spin-off on the breakout character from the original movie. The script of the movie is penned by Sujoy.

As per the trailer of the film, which started streaming on ZEE5 from December 3, the viewers see Bob, played by Bachchan, who has appeared to have suffered a memory loss.

The first-time filmmaker said presenting a milder version of the character, originally a creepy, twisted murderer, in the movie was an “intentional” move.

“In this film, he doesn’t remember who he was, like he is asking his wife whether he is a good or a bad guy. He is also trying to find out that himself. So, in certain places we put the stone-cold killer aspect... We were trying to balance it out because the character too is stuck between being good and bad.

“Essentially the world is very grey, everyone has a reason to do something. We have tried to show the human side of him because that is one of the reasons why he is what he is,” Diya told PTI in an interview.

The main reason to make “Bob Biswas”, she said, was the overwhelming love for the character.

“It is such an interesting, fun, grey character. The audience loved the character so much that we chose to do something around it. This character had a lot of scope to play with it. Like, in my film, we have given a bit of a reasoning about why he kills. Everyone has a reason to do something and so does he,” she said.

The 28-year-old filmmaker, who has served as an assistant director on her father's 2019 movie ''Badla'', also admitted to feeling pressured while creating the new world of Bob Biswas, courtesy its cult status in pop culture.

''There was a lot of pressure because he is such a loved character that you don’t want to disappoint the audience. I think I tried to do my best with this film,'' Diya said.

“Bob Biswas” showcases the dual life led by the titular contract killer set against the backdrop of a love story.

Since Bachchan was earlier approached to play the role in “Kahaani”, he happened to be the obvious choice for “Bob Biswas”, the director added.

“Essentially in ‘Kahaani’, Abhishek was the first choice to play Bob so we just went back to the original Bob this time. He is a good actor and he looked the part. Earlier he was shooting for something else at that point of time, there were date issues hence things didn’t work out,” she said.

The team didn’t speak to Chatterjee about the spin-off version, Diya added.

Also starring Chitrangada Singh and veteran Bengali actor Paran Bandopadhyay, the film opened to mixed reviews.

Responding to the feedback, Diya said, “It hasn’t bothered (me) much as everyone has their own opinion.” PTI KKP RDS BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)