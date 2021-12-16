Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 338: Will Aoyama disclose AFO’s upcoming plan?

My Hero Academia Chapter 338: Will Aoyama disclose AFO’s upcoming plan?
My Hero Academia Chapter 338 will be released on December 19, 2021. Image Credit: Instagram / My Hero Academia Chapter
The ongoing fight between Yuga Aoyama and Deku shows no sign of waning in the latest chapter of the Japanese manga My Hero Academia, i.e., Chapter 337. It would be interesting to see if the fight intensifies in the next chapter. The leaks scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 338 are expected to be out by Thursday.

In the previous chapter, during the training, Bakugo talked about the Cluster technique. Besides, Kaminari and Mineta were discussing the present situation of AFO and Tomura Shigaraki. They were also aware of AFO's faithful servant Gigantomachia, who is trapped. Dabi is afraid that one of AFO's friends could get caught but AFO seems least concerned about it.

Aoyama's parents are trying to save him. Deku and Hagakure run after Aoyama's parents. Aoyama is thinking that his parents could be in trouble, as he was born without a Quirk. They tried to get help from a man who was ready to give a Quirk to Aoyama, but unfortunately, the Quirk didn't fit into his body.

AFO ordered Aoyama to act as a spy. Aoyama talked to Deku about the Quirk, which he doesn't have inborn, however, to keep AFO's order he is going to launch his Navel Laser despite the fact that Deku asked him to stop doing it.

However, Hagakure is able to defend the attack. Aoyama and his parents are under All Might and other heroes of U.A. They were interrogating Aoyama and his parents. In My Hero Academia chapter 338, it would be interesting to see if Aoyama and his parents reveal the next move of AFO. What are the secret plans of AFO against U.A.?

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 will be released on December 19, 2021, without any break. We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 338 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

