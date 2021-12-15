Boruto Chapter 65: Code may destroy Konoha in the battle against Kawaki!

Fans are waiting for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65. The release of the chapter is set for December 20, 2021. Before discussing the upcoming chapter of the Japanese manga, let's notify you that Jump Festa 2022 has been already announced by Shueisha Publications to be held on December 18-19 in Tokyo, Japan. Recently the schedule for the convention has been released.

The manga and the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be discussed in the event where the voice cast for the anime will be present.

"It's perfect for getting started with the original and anime, such as a live teleco where you can hear the voices of the characters as soon as possible, and a question corner from the voice actors to Professor Takahiro &YoheiTakemura!" – Preview, via Jump Festa.

Now let's back to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65.

Previously in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Konoha Village is again under Otsutsuki's threat. The community is not sure how to confront Otsutsuki.

Kawaki and Code finally face each other. But Code now is the owner of incredible power. He also receives help from Eida and Daemon. Kawaki is still anxious about what will happen if Borutro loses control. Currently, no one can enter and leave Konohagakure unless their chakra is known. As Kawaki respects Naruto, he can do anything for him.

Meanwhile, the war between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto is not over yet and Otsutsuki kidnapped Boruto's consciousness. Boruto transforms into MomoshikiOtsutsuki to fight against Code. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 will add an interesting twist to the storyline.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 Spoilers

Boruto Chapter 65 is one of the vital chapters of the manga as it would reveal what Code will do with Boruto and Kawaki. According to the beginning part of the manga, we saw Code face Kawaki and having a severe battle. Code destroyed Konoha village. Some fans are speculating that the same scene could happen in Boruto Chapter 65, noted SportsKeeda.

These are all of the unofficial spoilers and predictions for Boruto chapter 65 that have surfaced thus far. Fans will have to wait until the leaks are released and translated into English.

On the other hand, Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck just shared a little peek of Boruto chapter 64 from the VJump Appendix Card, found here. In the caption, it is written: "How will the intense struggle between VS Code proceed…?" Will, Boruto and others can save Konoha Village and finally return home in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65?

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

