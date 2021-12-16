Black Clover Chapter 317: Are there more enemies to deal with in Spade Kingdom?

Black Clover Chapter 317 will be out on coming Sunday without any break. The raw scan for Black Clover Chapter 317 is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on December 17, 2021. However, the translated chapter is likely to be out on November 19. It would be interesting to see if the fight intensifies in the next chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 317 will continue to focus on the battle between Ultra Black Bull and the King of Supreme Devil. The Magic Knights are waiting outside the castle. They are devastated for the Gravity Magic. This magic attribute allows the user to manipulate the force of gravity at their will.

Asta climbs to the top of the hills and witnesses the battle between Ultra Black Bull and the King of Supreme Devil. They are taking time to use many tactics. However, Asta and Liebe enter devil union. Asta is ready to use the ancient Anti Magic Weapon, Demon Slasher against the King of Supreme Devils. The sword is also known as "Demon Slasher: Infinity Slash". Asta plans to slash Lucifero in half to rescue Yami and William.

Asta and Liebe decide to defend Lucifero from entering the human realm. If they do so they can save Yami. Asta goes ahead with the sword while Nacht covers Yami and William. Lucifero combines all the demons and creates a giant super demon. Asta swings the Demon Slasher blade to finish the battle with a single strike. Asta swings it more than five times, putting all his strength inside the sword, and unleashes Demon Slasher Infinite Slash: Equinox that cut Lucifero in half starting from his head.

Black Clover Chapter 317 will also show Asta and Liebe defeating Lucifero as well as the Ultra Giant Bull. Are there more enemies to deal with in the Spade Kingdom?

Currently, the raw scan of Black Clover Chapter 317 is yet to reveal. Fans can get the raw scans within two days before the release, but the English version of the manga will be released on December 18. It's better to read the official English version on December 19.

Black Clover Chapter 317 will release on December 19, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

