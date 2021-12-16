Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 229: Will Kawaki succeed in his mission?

The Japanese manga series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 229 is approaching its release this week. Kawaki is on a mission to become a Ninja. He failed in the exam to be a Genin.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 229 is titled "Breach of Orders."

Previously in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Team 7 had their last mission with Konohamaru. Sarada became a Chunin. Naruto and Shikamaru were discussing Kawaki. According to them, Kawaki has to graduate from the Academy to complete the exam. But watching his outstanding skills, people think he can become a Shinobi on D-Rank Mission.

Naruto says the D-rank mission is one of the easiest exams. However, Shikamaru and Naruto decide to qualify Kawaki if he succeeds in the exam to become a Genin.

Kawaki meets Lord Seventh and Shikamaru. They want him to qualify for the test to become a Genin. Shikamaru says he wants kawaka to join a D-Rank mission first. During the mission, they will test and qualify him for genin. Kawaki will join Team 7 with Boruto and others to take the mission. Kawaki agrees and attends the mission and he faced several tough times in the mission.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 229 spoilers

Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 229, which shows Kawaki promises to complete the mission. He tells it to his teammates, Nara Shikadai and AkimichiChouChou.

Kawaki, Shikadai, and ChouChou were tasked to guide Mozuku and bring him back to his home. But Kawaki joins late. Mozuku thinks if a Shinobi arrives late, they can't complete a mission. He is in doubt whether Kawaki is serious to perform the mission properly. Kawaki is upset and said not to worry as he is not a Shinobi yet. Watch the Boruto Episode 229 preview trailer below:

Boruto episode 229 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 19, 2021. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

