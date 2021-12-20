The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will release in 2022, Sparrow’s Ben can betray team

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was renewed back in November 2020. The filming for the series was wrapped up on August 28, 2021. The makers made this announcement via social media. Fans have been waiting to know its release date for a long time.

Recently, Netflix has announced that the third run of the superhero drama will be released in mid-2022. There are also numbers of Netflix series to release in 2022 including Alice In Borderland Season 2, Vikings: Valhalla, Raising Don, and many more.

The story is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way. The production was halted for the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 began on February 7, 2021, but they are going slow. And at last the principal photography ended in August. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is likely to introduce the audience to the Sparrow squad.

Although the plot for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has been kept under wraps, according to comic book's plot, the upcoming season might introduce a villain through the Sparrow Academy and that could be Ben.

Lastly, we saw seven special children are adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who formed a superhero team that he calls 'The Umbrella Academy'.

However, the Hargreeves divided ways through the years, and reunited in 2019 for Reginald's funeral and to stop the apocalypse. Unfortunately, they couldn't stop the end of the world, so the siblings are forced to travel back in time. But it goes awry, scattering them across different years in 1960s' Dallas. In the second season, they stopped another apocalypse.

The Hargreeves managed to return in 2019 (present) in Season 2. But they didn't know that they landed in the year when Reginald is still alive and didn't form The Umbrella Academy. They find he creates another Academy named The Sparrow Academy with new six children and Ben Hargreeves, the Number six (played by Justin H. Min) from Umbrella Academy. He is also alive, with no memory of what the Umbrella Academy is.

Ben will serve as Number Two in Sparrow Academy. Fans think Sparrow's Ben could be the villain and betray the boys. Ben will not be the same as he was seen in the first two seasons, noted Slash Film. The writer Justin Min described Ben as 'vicious, pragmatic, and Machiavellian'. Netflix also noted that Ben's character is quite common to Diego, who also wants to be the leader.

The exact release date for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is yet to reveal. Stay tuned to get more updates!

