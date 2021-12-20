The Matrix Resurrection: Keanu Reeves has no issue with people watching it on HBO MAX

The long-awaited Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4, titled 'The Matrix Resurrections' will be released in theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The film's premiere took place in the US with actors Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and director Lana Wachowski, besides many others, attending it.

Unfortunately, many fans are in dilemma, how they can watch The Matrix Resurrection in theaters during the newly arrived coronavirus variant, dubbed Omicron.

The bad news is that some of the countries are already seeing a spike in COVID infections involving the Delta variant. Many countries are introducing a nationwide lockdown, shutting down cinemas, restaurants and other public venues. More than 40 countries, including the United States, the U.K., the European Union countries and Australia have imposed temporary restrictions on travel from southern African countries, as noted THR.

Meanwhile, the good news for the viewers is recently in an interview with The Guardian, Keanu Reeves said, that he has no issues with people watching The Matrix Resurrection on HBO Max instead of seeing it in theaters. "I mean, sure, stream it if you have to," said Keanu Reeves.

The Matrix Resurrection will be available later this month via different platforms for the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will also stream digitally on the ad-free tier of HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date.

The Matrix 4 is returning with the main actor including Keanu Reeves (as Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson).

Additionally, the new additions to be seen are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Ellen Hollman, and Andrew Caldwell.

Here's the synopsis of The Matrix Resurrection.

"Twenty years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, Neo lives a seemingly ordinary life under his original identity as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, with a therapist who prescribes him blue pills to counteract the strange and unnatural things he occasionally glimpses. He also meets a woman who appears to be Trinity, but neither of them recognizes the other. However, when a new version of Morpheus offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix, which has become more secure and dangerous in the years since the Smith infection, Neo joins a group of rebels to fight a new enemy."

The Matrix Resurrection will be released in theatres on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on comedy movies.