Boruto Chapter 66: Boruto Vs. Code battle part 2 begins! Boruto can get out of control!

Japanese manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 was released last Sunday. Fans have to wait for a month to get the next chapter, as the manga follows a monthly schedule. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 66 will be out two to three days before the release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2022. A rumor is doing the rounds that Chapter 66 could release on December 27; however, we are not sure if that is true.

The upcoming chapter of the manga will add an interesting twist to the storyline. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 will showcase the second part of the battle between Boruto and Code. If Boruto defeats Code in the second battle in Boruto Chapter 66, he can save Kawaki. But it will be tough as Eida and Dameon are helping Code.

In the battle against Code, Boruto can get out of control and lose his Karma for a long time in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66.

Lastly in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65, we saw Konoha Village is under Otsutsuki's threat. The community is not sure how to confront Otsutsuki. Kawaki and Code finally face each other. But Code now is the owner of incredible power. However, now Boruto can control Momoshiki since he has taken Amado's medication and its response well. The medicine suppresses Momoshiki to take off full control of Boruto's mind.

Naruto and Shikamaru join the battle. Kawaki is worried and tells them to leave the battlefield. Kawaki protects Naruto, and that surprises Code and Boruto.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by UkyōKodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 spoilers: Goku & Vegeta could join the battle! Know more!