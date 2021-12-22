Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 spoilers: Goku & Vegeta could join the battle! Know more!

The Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 is the upcoming installment. Chapter 79 was released on December 20, 2021. Since then the manga enthusiasts are passionately waiting for Chapter 80 to be out. However, they need to wait for some weeks as the manga follows the monthly schedule.

Dragon Ball Super recap

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 will be released on January 20, 2022. The latest chapter shows the severe fighting of Gas vs. Granolah. The leader Heeters Elec is enjoying his drink as his "Wish" of gathering the dragon balls is going to be fulfilled. He believes Gas will easily defeat Granolah and become the warrior of the Universe.

Meanwhile, Granolah loses his power. Heeters wonders if Granolah is defeated by Gas. However, Prince of Saiyans, Vegeta took Granolah behind the hills and feed him the Energy Beans to restore his power, which is also called Senzu Beans.

When Granolah stands up straight he regains his strength, Vegeta reveals that he ate Senzu Bean, and Granolah must not waste time. Soon Granolah vanishes from the area and appears in front of Oil and Monato. They were scared. Oil wonders how Granolah survives. Monato passes his face mask to him. He attacks Gas.

Gas realizes that Granolah is overpowered, so he must kill him at any cost. Both the warriors exchange heavy strikes and punches but they cancel each other's attacks.

Gas sent a gigantic cannonball but Granolah blocked his weapons. However, Vegeta believes Granolah can beat gas.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 spoilers

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 will continue the fight between Gas and Granolah. In the battle, Granolah will begin to lose after Gas counterattacks.

Goku and Vegeta will prepare to fight with Gas after Granola loses. Goku still hasn't shown much, so 90 percent of the time after Granolah leaves the field, Goku will step up to fight Gas.

Fans can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

Fans can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter. We will keep on updating the spoilers, leaks and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated into English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications.

