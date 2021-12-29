Left Menu

'Bachpan ka pyaar' child singer Sahdev recovering well after accident:Badshah

Singer Badshah on Wednesday said child artist Sahdev Dirdo, who was injured in an accident, is recovering well.The ten-year-old boy, who shot to fame after a video of him singing Bachpan ka Pyaar song went viral on the internet, was injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district.Badshah, who came out with a remix version of Bachpan ka Pyaar, featuring Dirdo in August this year, took to Twitter to share the health update and said he will soon visit Raipur to meet him.Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness.

29-12-2021
The young boy, a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, became an internet sensation after a video of him singing ''Bachpan ka Pyaar'' went viral on the Internet.

The video was reportedly shot in 2019 inside his classroom by his school teacher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

