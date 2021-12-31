Jean-Marc Vallee was a rebel, untamable: Denis Villeneuve

''Dune'' director Denis Villeneuve has paid homage to fellow Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee, who died of a heart attack on Christmas Day.

The 58-year-old director, best known for directing films such as ''Dallas Buyers Club'' and ''Wild'', along with the HBO series ''Big Little Lies'', died in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

In a column for The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve said though he was not a close of friend of Vallee, he believed they were ''competitive brothers'' fighting for the attention of ''our mother of all, the Holy Province of Quebec''.

''Jean-Marc kept saying that he was older than me and that I should respect him. He was more fit than me. More sexy than me. He knew everything about music. He was a prince. He was a rock star. He was so Jean-Marc! ''I deeply loved him and admired him. I don’t know what he really thought of me. Sincerely, I think I was the annoying little brother who wanted to play with his toys,'' Villeneuve wrote.

The 54-year-old director remembered Vallee as a ''singular poet'' and as a ''man of high contrasts''.

''He was charismatic, magnetic, of strong leadership, modest and shy all at a same time. He was flamboyant, mysterious and discreet. He was at the epicenter of all attention but highly protective of his privacy. He was gentle, lovely, warm but could be tempestuous. ''He was passionate and mindful. He hated squirrels and bad drivers. He was honest, authentic, truthful and incredibly generous. He was a nostalgic man and an ultra modern artist. He was solid like a mountain but hyper sensitive. He was a complex figure to say the least,'' Villeneuve added.

As a filmmaker, Vallee was a rebel who defied the popular tropes of Hollywood filmmaking with his work, the director said.

''Jean-Marc was a rebel himself. He was untamable. He never followed Hollywood’s rules. Hollywood went along with his own ways of doing things. He was a much needed wind of fresh air in a sometimes lethargic cinematic landscape. He was a man of no compromises.

''He aimed for emotional truth and life’s authenticity. His cinema was all about the forces of gravity between human beings and the unavoidable collisions of high velocity subjects evolving in a constricted living room. His cinema was all about family. Extended family. Reconstructed family. Broken family. Exploded family. Pulverized family. Family’s torture. Family’s ruins. Family’s rebirth. Family’s bond. Family’s love. Family’s essence of essentiality. Fundamental matrix of humans disorientation and glories.'' Villeneuve said Vallee was a ''genius at heart and his heart was a supernova''.

Vallee is survived by sons Alex and Emile, and siblings Marie-Josee Vallee, Stephane Tousignant and Gerald Vallee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)