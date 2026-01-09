Left Menu

Odisha CM directs police to prepare SOP, boost training of bomb squads to deal with hoax threats

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the state police to prepare a standard operating procedure and train bomb squads to deal with situations like hoax threats.

Majhi's directive came after he chaired a meeting in the wake of several courts in the country receiving bomb threat emails on Thursday. Judicial proceedings at the Orissa High Court were also disrupted on Thursday, after authorities received an anonymous email threatening to damage the premises, prompting police to launch search operations at different places, officials said.

The emails, however, turned out to be hoax messages, they said.

"We have skilled forces; let us make them more skilled," Majhi told officials at the meeting.

Majhi had also held discussions with the chief secretary, and additional chief secretary of the Home Department and the Director General of Police on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

