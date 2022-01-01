Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan teams up with 'Jathi Ratnalu' director for new movie 

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan on Saturday announced his next film, to be directed by Anudeep KV of ''Jathi Ratnalu'' fame.

Tentatively titled ''SK20'', the film will be shot in Tamil and Telugu and is said to be a fun-filled entertainer. Sivakarthikeyan, best known for movies such as ''Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga'', ''Ethir Neechal'', ''3'' and ''Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam'', shared the news of the new movie in a post on Twitter.

''Very happy to join with @AsianSuniel sir @SBDaggubati sir & my friend @iamarunviswa for #SK20 ,directed by my fav @anudeepfilm & music by @MusicThaman bro. A fun-filled entertainer on the way. #NarayanDasNarang @SVCLLP @SureshProdns #PuskurRamMohanRao @ShanthiTalkies,'' the 36-year-old actor wrote. The film is backed by noted producer Suresh Daggubati, Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao in association with Shanthi Talkies. Sivakarthikeyan most recently featured in Nelson Dilipkumar-directed ''Doctor''. He will next be seen in action-comedy ''Don'' and sci-fi comedy ''Ayalaan''.

