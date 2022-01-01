Mrunal Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur on Saturday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated herself.

The 29-year-old actor shared the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram Stories, saying that she currently has ''mild symptoms''.

''I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,'' she wrote.

Thakur also urged all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

''If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” she said.

On the work front, Thakur is awaiting the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer ''Jersey'', which was set to release on December 31 but got postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, the sports drama is a remake of Telugu movie by the same name.

Besides ''Jersey'', she has a slew of films in the pipeline including war-drama ''Pippa'' and the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie ''Thadam''. She will also star in Umesh Shukla-directed family entertainer ''Aankh Micholi'' and a thriller movie, tentatively titled ''Gumrah''.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 8,067 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths, according to the health department.

