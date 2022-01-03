Left Menu

Prem Chopra, wife Uma test positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after contracting coronavirus on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:03 IST
Prem Chopra, wife Uma test positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after contracting coronavirus on Monday. As per Dr Jalil Parkar, the two have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. The couple will likely be discharged in a few days.

"They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (Prem Chopra) is responding quite well," Dr Parkar said in a statement. Prem Chopra has acted in several films such as 'Upkaar', ' Purab Aur Pashchim', 'Do Raaste', and 'Phool Bane Angaarey' among others. He was recently seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022