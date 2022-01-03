The Weeknd announces release date of his new album 'Dawn FM'

After months of teases, singer and songwriter, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album titled 'Dawn FM', will be dropping on January 7. According to Variety, he unveiled the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, 'After Hours', finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and even involves a beautiful woman.

But rather than the busted-nose image of 'After Hours', this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed as "a new sonic universe from the mind of the Weeknd." There's also a list of co-stars, Quincy Jones, Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, longtime musical collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never, and actor fellow Scarborough, Ontario native Jim Carrey, who will presumably appear in the video for the song that the snippet is teasing.

The clip closed with a radio-DJ voiceover saying, "You are now listening to 103.5: Dawn fm. You've been in the dark for way too long, it's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms." The album is his first full-length release since his blockbuster 'After Hours', released in March of 2020, although he has released multiple songs, remixes, collaborations and videos; starred in and co-wrote the forthcoming HBO series 'The Idol'; and, along the way, headlined the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime show, among other activities.

The Weeknd had first revealed the album's title to Variety back in May. This album is technically his fifth, but that's not including his three mixtapes released in 2011 (combined into the 'Trilogy' compilation), his 'My Dear Melancholy' and 'After Hours (Remixes)' EPs and dozens of stray songs, remixes and guest appearances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)