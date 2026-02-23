Left Menu

India's Apparel Exports: Weathering Global Storms with Steady Growth

India's apparel exports saw a modest growth of 1.6% during April-January 2025-26, despite global challenges. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) highlighted significant growth in key markets. AEPC plans to expand globally, leveraging government initiatives for sectoral growth while promoting skilling and improved credit access.

Updated: 23-02-2026 16:56 IST
  India

India's apparel exports experienced a modest uplift of 1.6% in the fiscal period from April to January 2025-26, even amid global disruptions, according to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). Chairman A. Sakthivel noted impressive export performances in markets like Italy, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Spain.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain challenges, the sector managed to maintain consistent growth, Sakthivel said at the AEPC's 48th foundation day ceremony. Over the years, the council has partnered with government bodies to address industry concerns and champion the interests of the ready-made garment sector.

Looking ahead, AEPC aims to broaden its global reach by entering non-traditional markets. Supportive government initiatives like PM MITRA Parks, the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, and skilling programs are anticipated to drive further growth. Enhanced credit access and business ease are also crucial elements of this strategy, Sakthivel highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

