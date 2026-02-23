Former MP Urges Delhi CM to Reconsider Metro Station Names
Former MP and Padma Bhushan awardee Tarlochan Singh has urged Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to reconsider the recent renaming of metro stations, emphasizing the inclusion of Sikh shrines Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Singh highlights their historical significance and potential tourism benefits.
In a move to highlight Sikh heritage, former Member of Parliament and Padma Bhushan recipient, Tarlochan Singh, has formally requested Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to review the recent metro station renaming process.
Singh emphasized the absence of significant Sikh shrines, namely Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, from the newly renamed list, despite their historical and cultural importance. He underscored that these sites attract both pilgrims and tourists year-round.
His letter pointed out the recent large-scale commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib's 350th martyrdom anniversary, suggesting that renaming stations after these gurdwaras could enhance tourism and cater to international visitors. Singh expressed the community's disappointment and urged swift action from the chief minister.
