Tamil Nadu's Revised Electoral Roll: Major Voter Update

The Election Commission of Tamil Nadu has announced a major update to the state's electoral roll. The final tally shows a substantial adjustment, with 97.37 lakh names removed, resulting in a total of 5.67 crore electors.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik detailed the changes, revealing that before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the electorate numbered 6.41 crore. The revision, geared at refining the list, took place from October 27, 2025, to January 30, 2026. During this period, a significant amount of new young voters was added.

The updated roll also identifies the largest and smallest assembly constituencies by voter count and emphasizes the ongoing process for voters to verify their information. Voters are encouraged to use both online and offline methods to update their details. Complete information is available on the CEO's website.

