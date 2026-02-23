Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Revised Electoral Roll: Major Voter Update

The Election Commission of Tamil Nadu has released the final electoral roll, revealing a significant update in voter numbers. 97.37 lakh voters were removed, resulting in a total of 5.67 crore electors. The roll includes new young voters and highlights the largest and smallest constituencies by voter number.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:55 IST
Tamil Nadu's Revised Electoral Roll: Major Voter Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of Tamil Nadu has announced a major update to the state's electoral roll. The final tally shows a substantial adjustment, with 97.37 lakh names removed, resulting in a total of 5.67 crore electors.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik detailed the changes, revealing that before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the electorate numbered 6.41 crore. The revision, geared at refining the list, took place from October 27, 2025, to January 30, 2026. During this period, a significant amount of new young voters was added.

The updated roll also identifies the largest and smallest assembly constituencies by voter count and emphasizes the ongoing process for voters to verify their information. Voters are encouraged to use both online and offline methods to update their details. Complete information is available on the CEO's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

 Global
3
Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

 Global
4
Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026