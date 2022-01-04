Left Menu

Sweden charges woman for enlisting son, 12, to fight in Syria

A Swedish woman has been charged with war crimes for helping enlist her 12-year-old son to fight as a child soldier in Syria, where he was killed in the civil war, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:05 IST
Sweden charges woman for enlisting son, 12, to fight in Syria
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A Swedish woman has been charged with war crimes for helping enlist her 12-year-old son to fight as a child soldier in Syria, where he was killed in the civil war, prosecutors said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old woman, a Swedish citizen who returned from Syria in 2020, is the first person known to have been charged in Sweden with aiding the recruitment of her own minor son as a child soldier.

The boy, born in 2001, fought beginning in 2013 for groups which include Islamic State. He died in 2017. Authorities released no further identifying details about the mother or her child. The woman denies the charge, her lawyer, Mikael Westerlund, said. If found guilty she faces a minimum prison sentence of four years, prosecutor Reena Devgun said.

According to the United Nations, recruiting and using children under the age of 15 as soldiers is prohibited under international humanitarian law and recognised as a war crime by the International Criminal Court. Under Swedish law, courts can try people for crimes against international law committed abroad. The trial will start on Monday, Jan. 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022