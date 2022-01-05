Left Menu

Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in new film

Actor Chris Evans is in talks to play the role of late legendary actor Gene Kelly in an upcoming yet-be-titled film, which is based on an original idea conceived by Evans.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 12:33 IST
Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in new film
Chris Evans (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Chris Evans is in talks to play the role of late legendary actor Gene Kelly in an upcoming yet-be-titled film, which is based on an original idea conceived by Evans. According to Deadline, the film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Gene Kelly while working on his next film.

In addition to starring in the film, Evans will also produce the project alongside Mark Kassen. Rian Johnson's and Ram Bergman's T-Street Productions is set to produce alongside three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan, who also will write the script of the upcoming project. The movie will mark the second collaboration of Johnson, Bergman and MCU star Evans, who all worked together on the 2019 blockbuster hit 'Knives Out'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022