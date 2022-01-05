Vanessa Kirby to star in 'Kitbag' following Jodie Comer's exit due to scheduling issues

Oscar-nominated actor Vanessa Kirby will now play Josephine in Ridley Scott's historical film ''Kitbag'', after Jodie Comer dropped out of the project due to scheduling issues.

According to The Hollywood Feature, Comer exited the movie as its filming was overlapping with her first West End stage production, ''Prima Facie''.

''Unfortunately, due to COVID and changes of schedule, I don't think I can make Kitbag work right now due to a scheduling conflict,'' the ''Killing Eve'' star told THR's Scott Feinberg on his Awards Chatter podcast.

It would have been Comer's second film with Scott post another period drama, 2021's ''The Last Duel''.

''Kitbag'' will revolve around the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte, the 19th century French military leader and emperor to be played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. The film will also focus on the love story between Napoleon and his wife, Josephine.

It marks the reunion between Scott and Phoenix after their multiple Oscar-winning movie ''Gladiator'' (2000).

Shooting on ''Kitbag'' is scheduled to begin in Europe later this month, while Comer is set to start rehearsals for her first West End stage production in March, for a limited engagement from April to June.

Kirby, who rose to international prominence with her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the Netflix series ''The Crown'', received an Oscar nomination for ''Pieces of a Woman'' last year.

She will next reprise her role of the arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis/ White Widow in the upcoming ''Mission: Impossible VII'', fronted by Tom Cruise.

