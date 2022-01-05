Chris Evans in talks to star as Gene Kelly in new film

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:07 IST
''Captain America'' star Chris Evans is in discussions to star as legendary actor Gene Kelly in a film produced by John Logan.

The untitled film is based on Evans’ original idea in which a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in the 1950s finds an imaginary friend in Kelly while working on his newest film, reported Variety quoting sources.

Evans is set to produce the film alongside Logan, who is also writing the script. His ''Knives Out'' director Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman will produce through their company T-Street Productions, as will Mark Kassen after they last worked together on the thriller in 2019. Johnson is also working on a sequel to ''Knives Out''.

Logan is best known for writing Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator'' and James Bond movie “Skyfall”.

Evans is also working with Russo Brothers' ''The Gray Man'', which also features Ryan Gosling.

