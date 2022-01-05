Left Menu

Delhi zoo closed amid Covid surge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:22 IST
Delhi zoo closed amid Covid surge
The Delhi zoo has been closed to visitors for an indefinite period in view of an alarming spike in coronavirus cases in the capital, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said the zoo was closed to the public on Tuesday but a few people who had already bought tickets online were allowed on Wednesday.

''The link for booking tickets online on our website has been disabled,'' he said.

''Zoo is temporarily closed as a preventive measure due to COVID-19,'' read a message on the zoo's website.

The zoo reopened for visitors on August 1 last year, more than two months after it was shut due to a rise in the number of Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

The facility was shut for visitors in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started ravaging the country and then again in January last year amid a bird flu scare.

