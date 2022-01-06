Dr. Stone Chapter 225: Three heroes to land on moon to find cause of global petrification

Riichiro Inagaki-written Japanese manga Dr. Stone has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2017, with its chapters collected in twenty-three tankōbon volumes as of November 2021.

Dr. Stone Chapter 225 is the upcoming installment to be released on Sunday. The scan for Dr. Stone Chapter 225 will be out two to three days before the release of the official English version. The story of Dr. Stone follows teenage scientific genius SenkuIshigami, who plans to rebuild civilization after humans were mysteriously petrified for 3,700 years.

Previously in Dr. Stone

The three heroes from Kingdom in Science, SenkuIshigami, Kohaku, and Stanley Snyder have finished arranging all the equipment they need for the trip to the moon. Senku, Kohaku and Stanley wear their spacesuits and get ready for the departure. Their near and dear ones advise them to take precautions and remind them to take all the essential goods.

Dr. Stone Chapter 224 recaps

Senku, Kohaku and Stanley enter the space rocket and leave the Earth. The Science of Kingdom crew wonders what awaits their three heroes on the moon. They start the count down and the rocket launches. The rocket is in the air. As the rocket left the world, Senku had a flashback that how he dreams at his young age to get to the moon one day.

While rocket arrives in the space near the stars, Dr. Xeno contacts with team in Kingdom in Science and communicate with the three heroes in the spaceship. He reminds them that liquid can't flow normally in zero gravity. So he prepared revival fluid, which will help them on the moon when they reach there.

Dr. Stone Chapter 225

Dr. Stone Chapter 225 will show the three heroes landing on the moon in search of the truth behind global petrification. Senku, Stanley, and Kohaku want to ask Why-man the mystery behind the petrification that took place over three thousand years ago in Dr. Stone Chapter 225.

Who is Why-man?

Why-man provides powerful radio wave messages of the Kingdom of Science. The face and gender of Why-man is unknown but is normally shown in the manga as an extremely gaunt, skull-like face with hollow eye sockets and no nose. They've also got two layers of teeth, with the outer/top layer looking similar to a child's teeth x-ray.

The true nature and motives of Why-man are currently unknown. However, their main goal seems to be to keep humanity petrified, as both with Treasure Island later on the Perseus, Why-man attempted to petrify everyone using the Medusa (a device by which people were turned into stone).

Dr. Stone Chapter 225 will showcase whether the heroes find the cause behind the incident.

Dr. Stone Chapter 225 is set to be released on January 16, 2022. The spoilers of the upcoming chapter will circulate on the internet within a week. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump's official website. The latest chapters are available on VIZ Media &Shueisha's online magazine. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

