"Radhika": a New Age Love Story by First Time Author Manoj Swarup

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) After braving a rollercoaster of year courtesy the pandemic, we are finally in new year 2022. As we usher in new beginnings and hopes, it’s time to start the year with a new book written by first time author, Manoj Swarup is a London based entrepreneur, Manoj has lived in more than 36 countries and this is first official book. The book titled “Radhika” is a love story that asks very pertinent questions “Why do people fall in love?” It is a question that many people continue to ask. Radhika is more than a love story. Staying in two different countries and separated by physical distance, two diverse people become inseparable. The protagonist continues to strive forward by overcoming numerous hurdles in his corporate career. He met with a girl with whom he has a professional relationship. But, with time, he realizes that it wasn't just about work. Undergoing emotional turmoil, he decides to convey his love for her. He did not want to lose her. The question is, does she have the same feelings for him? Maybe she has. But will she commit? Work and family play a pivotal role in altering the balance in the protagonist's life. With several unexpected turns of events happening within the blink of an eye, the protagonist is left in a dilemma. However, the only hope and the only silver lining in his life was his love.

Unexpected truths can break hearts, and it is the truth that can change perceptions. Radhika came to discover some stark realities about the man in her life. Can truth bring an end to love? The Author of the book Radhika, Manoj Swarup says, “It was always my dream to write a book. I have been an active blogger and voracious reader since childhood. As I travelled across the globe, I met some interesting people who were kind enough to share their stories with me. This inspired me to finally get down to writing my book. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it.” After reading the book Ad Man PrahladKakkar said “I have read the book and it sounds real. I wish Manoj all the very best for this and more books to come.” So what are we waiting for? Grab your favourite blanket and that cup of coffee and enjoy this heart warming read “Radhika” About the author Manoj Swarup is a traveler, writer, and entrepreneur. He has been to more than thirty-six countries and continues to find time to explore different places, their culture, and lifestyle. He has always been interested in writing and has always found time to pen down his thoughts. Apart from that, Manoj is an entrepreneur and runs an IT company in London. He is also someone who enjoys trying different cuisines and also loves to cook in his free time. For more information, please visit: www.instagram.com/manoj.swarup. Image: Ad Man PrahladKakkar on reading the book PWR PWR

