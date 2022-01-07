Left Menu

Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata to become parents soon

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-01-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 10:46 IST
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together.

A representative for the couple confirmed the news of Shibata's pregnancy to People magazine on Thursday.

''The parents-to-be are elated!'' the spokesperson said.

Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, got married in Las Vegas in a small ceremony on February 16 last year, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Cage's late father.

This is Cage's third child as he is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Cage's was earlier married to Patricia Arquette (1995 to 2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002 to 2004) and Alice Kim (2004 to 2016). In March 2019, the ''Con Air'' star married Erika Koike in Las Vegas but four days later, the duo requested an annulment. Their divorce was granted in June 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

