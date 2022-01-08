Nafisa Ali, Maanvi Gagroo test positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali and ''Four More Shots Please!'' star Maanvi Gagroo on Saturday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ali, known for starring in movies like ''Major Saab'', ''Life In a Metro'', ''Yamla Pagla Deewana'' and ''Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'', posted a picture of herself from a Goa hospital on Instagram.

''Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive'' the 64-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Gagroo revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram stories.

''Thank you everyone for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you,'' the 36-year-old actor added.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tested COVID-19 positive.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 20,927 coronavirus cases and six fatalities on Friday.

