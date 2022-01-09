Left Menu

Esha Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Esha Gupta on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans.Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:21 IST
Esha Gupta Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Esha Gupta on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans.

''Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine.

''I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #Mask Up I love you all,'' the ''Baadshaho'' actor wrote.

Gupta was last seen on the 2021 series ''Nakaab''.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections and five deaths. The city now has more than one lakh active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

