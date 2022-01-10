Left Menu

Bob Saget, TV dad and comedian, found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department added.

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department added. Saget, 65, had performed in a comedy show in Florida on Saturday night and tweeted his appreciation to the audience.

"Loved tonight's show ... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set," he wrote on Twitter, and urged fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year. Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995 and also on a sequel called "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

