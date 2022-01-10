Bob Saget, TV dad and comedian, found dead in Florida hotel room
Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department added.
Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday.
Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department added. Saget, 65, had performed in a comedy show in Florida on Saturday night and tweeted his appreciation to the audience.
"Loved tonight's show ... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set," he wrote on Twitter, and urged fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year. Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995 and also on a sequel called "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more
UP Govt to construct houses for poor on land freed from mafias: Yogi Adityanath
Police say Pakistani-American woman was killed by ex-husband
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; Japan's Aichi prefecture finds two community cases of Omicron -governor and more
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump spokesman says he has cooperated with U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6; Exclusive-U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries - source and more