Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House', dead at 65

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-01-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 07:18 IST
Bob Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida.

He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff's office was called on Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget'' and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

A “#BobSaget'' concluded the tweet.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour'', according to his Twitter feed. His publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget was also the long-time host of “America's Funniest Home Videos”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

