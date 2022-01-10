Left Menu

Golden Globes 2022: Kenneth Branagh wins 'Best Screenplay Motion Picture'

British actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh on Monday won Golden Globe for the 'Best Screenplay Motion Picture' category for his movie 'Belfast'.

British actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh on Monday won Golden Globe for the 'Best Screenplay Motion Picture' category for his movie 'Belfast'. In the category, Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Adam McKay (Don't Look Up), and Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) were nominated alongside Branagh.

'Belfast' is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Colin Morgan, and newcomer Jude Hill. The movie centres around a young boy's childhood amidst the tumult of Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the 1960s.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organizations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization. The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online. (ANI)

