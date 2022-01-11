Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' renewed for third season

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-starrer 'The Morning Show' has been renewed for the third season with a new showrunner. Charlotte Stoudt will take over as showrunner for the upcoming season.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kerry Ehrin, who developed 'The Morning Show' and who served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will serve as a consultant on the third season while continuing to develop new series for Apple TV+ under her previously announced overall deal. The news comes after the second season launched in September and ran through November.

Witherspoon, whose Hello Sunshine production company serves as producer, took to Instagram to share her excitement over the renewal. "So excited to bring y'all a third season of The Morning Show," she wrote.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry and Janina Gavankar are also a part of the drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)