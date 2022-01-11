Entertainment News Roundup: Key winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards; Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules Again, 'The 355' Misfires and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Key winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards

The annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Sunday at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Longtime broadcaster NBC opted not to televise this year's show after complaints about a lack of diversity and questionable ethics policies by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that chooses the winners. The HFPA said it has taken steps to address concerns.

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules Again, 'The 355' Misfires

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o and the cast of Universal's globe-trotting espionage thriller "The 355" were no match for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend. The latest Spidey adventure, starring Tom Holland as the title web-slinger, collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, boosting its domestic tally to $668 million. After this weekend's haul, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing "Titanic" ($659 million) and "Jurassic World" ($652 million). At this rate, it'll soon take the No. 5 spot, which currently belongs to "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678 million).

'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' take top Golden Globes at off-screen ceremony

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" and a remake of "West Side Story" won the biggest awards on Sunday at a diminished Golden Globes ceremony held privately without the usual glitzy lineup of Hollywood's top television and movie stars.

'Hippy granddad' O Yeong-su wins S.Korea's first Golden Globe for 'Squid Game' role

South Korean actor O Yeong-su won the country's first Golden Globe award on Sunday for his role in Netflix hit "Squid Game", drawing cheers at home and abroad despite criticism for the ceremony's organizers over a lack of diversity. O, 77, won best supporting actor in television for his portrayal of Oh II-nam, also known as The Host or Player 001, becoming the first South Korean ever to snatch a Golden Globe.

Actress Betty White died of stroke suffered 6 days earlier

The cause of actress Betty White's death on New Year's Eve, at age 99, was a stroke she had suffered nearly a week earlier, a copy of the performer's death certificate posted online by TMZ.com on Monday showed. The partially redacted certificate stated White's cause of death as a "cerebrovascular accident," a medical term for a stroke or the loss of blood flow to the brain caused by a clot or ruptured blood vessels, resulting in brain tissue damage.

'Send It To Me': Rolling Stones honoured with Royal Mail stamps

The Rolling Stones are being honored on new British stamps, with a dedicated set featuring their performances worldwide as the legendary rock band marks their 60th anniversary this year. Britain's Royal Mail said on Tuesday it will issue a special set of 12 stamps "as a tribute to one of the most enduring rock groups of all time".

