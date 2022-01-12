Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66: Boruto to introduce his newest attack Rasengan!

Japanese manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 is the next installment to be out in January. Fans are waiting eagerly for the storyline of the upcoming chapter. As the manga follows a monthly schedule, fans have to wait for a month to get more updates on the next chapter. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 66 will be out two to three days before the release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2022. In chapter 65, we saw Boruto is crawling by his chest and struggling to stand properly. Although he has taken Amado's medication, it is taking a long time to respond. The medicine suppresses Momoshiki to take off full control of Boruto's mind.

Previously in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

This is what we saw earlier in the manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Konoha Village is again under Otsutsuki's threat. The community is not sure how to confront Otsutsuki. Kawaki and Code finally face each other. But Code is the owner of incredible power. He also receives help from Eida and Daemon. Kawaki is anxious about what will happen if Borutro loses control. Currently, no one can enter and leave Konohagakure unless their chakra is known. As Kawaki respects Naruto, he can do anything for him.

While the war between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto continues, Otsutsuki kidnaps Boruto's consciousness. Boruto transforms into MomoshikiOtsutsuki to fight against Code. Naruto and Shikamaru join the battle. Kawaki is worried and tells them to leave the battlefield. Kawaki protects Naruto, and that surprises Code and Boruto.

Meanwhile, Boruto is given Amado's medicine. Code contacts Eida to know about the medicine. Eida says that Amado's medicine has started working on Boruto. He will be alright. She also informs that she doesn't know what is happening inside his body. Besides, inside the Hidden Leaf Village Naruto, Shikamaru and the others are desperately searching for Boruto or Kawaki's chakra.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66

The upcoming chapter is one of the vital chapters of the manga, as it would reveal Boruto and Kawaki's fate. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 will showcase how Boruto beats Code. Boruto will introduce his newest attack 'Rasengan'. The word 'gan' means bullet.

The Rasengan is a spinning ball of chakra formed and held in the palm of the user's hand, which is only known to a handful of shinobi.

Boruto will also try to rescue Kawaki in Boruto Chapter 66. The Boruto vs. Code part 2 battle will begin in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 will be out on January 20, 2021. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

