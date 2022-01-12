Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237: Hakkai, Koko & Inupi to join Thousand Winters

Ken Wakui-written and-illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. Tokyo-Revengers-Chapter 277 is the upcoming installment to be released on January 12, 2022, after a break. The manga is progressing to the end of the final arc of the series.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 is one of the highly anticipated chapters, as it will reveal the outcome of the battle between the Three Deities. Hina and Takemichi will start a new life in the future. Takemichi promises to protect Hina.

Takemichi is very upset with Draken gone, so he'll decide to take a stand against Mikey in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237. Fans are eager to see Takemichi's decision. The official spoilers are out for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237.

In the previous chapter, Takemichi decides to make his own team and form a gang named Thousand Winters to dominate KantouManji. Fortunately, Chifuyu becomes the first member to join Takemichi's gang.

After Chifuyu, Hakkai will also join that gang in In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237. Takemichi will provide a dress to the members. There is an image of a cat drawn in the middle of the uniform. Wearing the uniform, the three members will visit Inupi. Inupi will also join Thousand Winters with the hope that Takemichi will properly handle Mikey.

We will see a flashback in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 where Koko will come to ask for help from Inupi when Mikey will get injured by Takemichi. Koko will request him to take Takemichi to the hospital. When Inupi will be asked if he is happy in the gang of Mikey, he'll tell Koko that to stay safe the winning gang is the best. However, he'll also appreciate Koko for choosing a truthful person.

After the flashback, Inupi will join Takemichi's gang. But he will disagree with the cat's symbol on the uniform in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237.

Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

