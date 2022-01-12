Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi to star in ‘Selfiee’

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to feature in a movie titled “Selfiee”.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Kumar announced the film with Hashmi in a social media post.

“Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.

Hashmi also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie.

“Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie,” he said.

Johar said ''something big is coming up''.

“No two others can slay it like you both @akshaykumar & @therealemraan Stay tuned, something big is coming up,” the filmmaker captioned the post on his Instagram Stories.

“Selfiee” is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama “Driving Licence”. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.

Directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, “Driving License” revolves around a superstar famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.

As per reports, Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” fame is attached to direct “Selfiee” but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)