Left Menu

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi to star in ‘Selfiee’

therealemraan, the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.Hashmi also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie.Joining the Selfiee club with akshaykumar Selfie, he said.Johar said something big is coming up.No two others can slay it like you both akshaykumar therealemraan Stay tuned, something big is coming up, the filmmaker captioned the post on his Instagram Stories.Selfiee is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:03 IST
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi to star in ‘Selfiee’
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to feature in a movie titled “Selfiee”.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Kumar announced the film with Hashmi in a social media post.

“Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.

Hashmi also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie.

“Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie,” he said.

Johar said ''something big is coming up''.

“No two others can slay it like you both @akshaykumar & @therealemraan Stay tuned, something big is coming up,” the filmmaker captioned the post on his Instagram Stories.

“Selfiee” is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama “Driving Licence”. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.

Directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, “Driving License” revolves around a superstar famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.

As per reports, Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” fame is attached to direct “Selfiee” but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022