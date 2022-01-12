'Pig' director Michael Sarnoski in talks to direct next 'A Quiet Place' movie

Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to direct the third part of ''A Quiet Place'' film franchise.

If finalised, Sarnoski, who most recently delivered a critical hit with Nicolas Cage-starrer ''Pig'', will take over the director's chair left vacant after the departure of Jeff Nichols in October last year.

According to Deadline, Sarnoski would also pen the script of ''A Quiet Place Part III'', which is being billed as a spin-off that will broaden the post-apocalyptic world introduced in 2018's ''A Quiet Place''.

The first film and its 2021 follow-up ''A Quiet Place Part II'' were both written and directed by Hollywood star John Krasinski.

The films were about the Abbott family trying to save themselves in a post-apocalyptic world, inhabited by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

Krasinski also starred in the movies opposite his actor-wife Emily Blunt along with teen stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski will produce the third project, with Allyson Seeger serving as an executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)