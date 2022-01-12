Left Menu

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' director Jon Watts set to produce 'Final Destination 6'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:16 IST
Jon Watts (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Final Destination' is coming back! Jon Watts, the director behind the hit superhero movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', will produce 'Final Destination 6' for HBO Max. As per Variety, Watts has boarded the upcoming film as a producer for New Line Cinema. Watts' wife and partner, Dianne McGunigle is also producing, alongside longtime 'Final Destination' producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor.

Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick are writing the screenplay based on a treatment by Watts. The film is set to debut on HBO Max. Watts said in a statement, "Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of 'Final Destination' from the very beginning. So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting."

'Final Destination' was one of the most durable horror franchises of the 2000s. In each of the five installments (which spanned from 2000 to 2011), a group of young, beautiful people escape a horrible death in the first act and then find themselves dying over the course of the movie in a series of increasingly elaborate accidents. The films have grossed USD 657 million worldwide to date.

Watts is only set to produce 'Final Destination 6'. His next directing gig will still likely be Marvel Studios' reboot of the 'Fantastic Four' superhero franchise, which remains undated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

