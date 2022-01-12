Tower of God Chapter 526: Will Irregular get captured? Know in detail!

The South Korean manhwa (comic and prints cartoon) Tower of God has crossed chapter 500. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the storyline of Tower of God Chapter 526. The last chapters gave an interesting storyline on the battle between Lyborick vs. Kallavan.

The story is taking a new turn in the New Year. The spoilers suggest that Tower of God Chapter 526 will be filled with more updates on the Head of the Lo Po Bia Family: Lo Po BiaTraumerei. The mystery behind the Tower is yet to be solved.

Previously we saw the battle between Kallavan vs. Lyborick. Lord Zahard ordered Lyborick to open the gate of the Tower to reveal some mysteries to solve and to prevent some bad incidents that might happen in the future. Traumerei asks the boy who came to the exterior of the Tower to reveal the name of the Head of the Lo Po Bia Family.

In the control room, Fish Tank and Hockney say that the players reached the destination and Voice announced the survival game had ended. But Voice is surprised when he heard that the mouse hang game within the Cat Tower has also ended. The stage will be blown, as its work is over.

There is a bomb placed somewhere inside the Cat Tower. Now the players have to either catch the mouse or find the bomb. As the rules of the game are not said earlier, one of the players Elaine gets angry. But Voice cleared them that the game stage is their property, and they are free to decide anything about it since the game is over.

Voice starts the thirty minutes countdown. Hockney realizes that they have to complete the mission before the bomb blasts, so without waiting they must start. In the meantime, he feels something is around them. Sophia also complains there is something mysterious in front of the 2nd Wall.

Besides, Yu Hansung asks Pududy about Irregular, and Pudidy reveals that they have not captured Irregular yet, but they will find him asap. Lyborick reveals that Irregular is at the 3rd Wall inside the teleporter ship since he met Princess Maschenny. Tower of God Chapter 526 will also show the whereabouts of Irregular.

Tower of God Chapter 526 would reveal the mystery of Lo Po Bia Family and the Tower.

Tower of God Chapter 526 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The spoilers are expected to be out five or six days before the manga's original release. You can read the released chapters on towerofgod.com's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean manhwa releases.

