Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 232: Denki to head Team 5 in a new mission

The Japanese manga series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 232 is approaching its release this week. After Team 15, it's time for Team 5 to work on a new mission. Team 5 consists of Iwabe Yuino, Metal Lee, and Denki Kaminarimon. The new episode is titled "Captain Denki's First Mission".

The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 232 is out. The official promo showcases Denki is rushing around and informs his comrades from Team 5, Iwabe and Metal, about the upcoming mission.

Team 5 got the task with a B-Rank mission. They have to conduct trials and analyze operating data in ore mining. Denki as a captain of Team 5 is asked to bring "autonomous dolls" to be used in ore mining. This is the first mission of Captain Denki. The promo also shows the team is on the way to board the ship they were given to go for the assignment. But Denki is nervous, as he is not well fit in physical skills.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231, team 15 includes Suzumeno Namida, Izuno Wasabi, and Kurogane Tsubaki. They were on a chase mission to catch a robber in Tsubaki's hometown of Tetsu No Kuni. An incident has occurred during the mission which resulted in a traveling merchant being a victim there. According to the victim's account, there was a sword mark left at the scene.

However, Tsubaki finds the identity of the robber and traces and the culprit behind the robbery. But he decides to keep it secret, as the culprit is the person whom he used to respect. The suspected person is Tsubaki's senior master, Sazanka, who taught him sword skills in the academy

Although Sazanka tells Tsubaki that her training session is over, she still decides to learn to use an old sword so that she can be an expert in using the sword like her friends.

Will Denki succeed as a captain of Team 5 and overcome the mission? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 232 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

