Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal begins filming for home production 'IB 71'

IB 71 is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.The team kicked off its first schedule in Mumbai on Thursday.Jammwal, who plays the role of an Intelligence Officer, said he is excited about starting the first project of his production house Action Hero Films.Im thrilled about backing a film that revisits a glorious chapter in history.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:02 IST
Vidyut Jammwal begins filming for home production 'IB 71'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Thursday said he has commenced shooting for his debut home production film ''IB 71''. The espionage-thriller is being directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, best known for national award-winning 2017 war movie ''Ghazi''. ''IB 71'' is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.

The team kicked off its first schedule in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jammwal, who plays the role of an Intelligence Officer, said he is excited about starting the first project of his production house Action Hero Films.

''I'm thrilled about backing a film that revisits a glorious chapter in history. It's a story of the brilliance of intelligence officers, whom I salute with all my heart. My team and I are grateful to have begun the year on an exciting note,'' the 41-year-old actor-producer said in a statement. Reddy said the team is pumped about present the story of ''IB 71'', which celebrates the unsung heroes of India.

''Here's a film that is about to redefine what it means to be a hero. I'm happy that we're off to a great start,'' he added. ''IB 71'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment and co-produced by Abbas Sayyed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022