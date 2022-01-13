Sequel of Shravya Bhinder's bestseller 'Something I Never Told You' will hit stands in February

The sequel of author Shravya Bhinder's bestselling romantic novel ''Something I Never Told You'' will be out next month, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Thursday.

Hoping to engage readers with the story of ''young love, unsaid passions and second chances'', the book, titled ''Something I'm Waiting To Tell You'', is a love story based on modern characters with comparable personalities and backgrounds. ''When hundreds and thousands of messages poured in to know what happens next in Ronnie and Adira's story from 'Something I Never Told You', I knew I had to answer the much-asked question - What happened next? 'Something I’m Waiting to Tell You' takes their immensely loved story forward. ''It aims to give clarity in the time of chaos to its readers. It focuses on learning to be at peace with uncertainty and finding the strength to overcome life's obstacles,'' said the author about her upcoming book.

After nearly losing the love of his life to a terrible accident, Ronnie realises how much he loved Adira and how wrong he was in hurting her. From here begins Ronnie's journey for a fighting prospect at winning the love of his life once again as he traces his steps back into a loving relationship.

According to the publishers, ''Something I'm Waiting to Tell You'' is a sweet, intense conclusion of a story that started with ''Something I Never Told You'' that will teach readers ''a thing or two about soulmates''.

'''Something I Never Told You' was a much loved story that quietly seeped into the hearts of romance lovers and became a hit. 'Something I'm Waiting to Tell You' takes this poignant love story forward and explores the modern day romantic relationships.

''It's beautifully engaging and is sure to make its readers think more deeply about the challenges that love brings,'' said Vaishali Mathur, publisher, Indian Language Publishing, PRHI. Bhinder, who lives in Australia, is also the author of novel ''To You, With Love'', which was published in 2020.

