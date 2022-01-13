Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her love for yoga

After battling COVID-19, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in action and the actor is making sure to take proper care of her health.

Updated: 13-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 22:59 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her love for yoga
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After battling COVID-19, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in action and the actor is making sure to take proper care of her health. On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram and revealed that her yoga mat on her open terrace is her most favourite spot in the house.

"Back at my most favourite spot...My yoga Mat with my favourite girl...long road ahead but we can do this oh! is that my car at the back? @anshukayoga," she wrote, adding a picture. In the image, Kareena can be seen sporting stylish athleisure wear comprising of a black sports bra and leggings.

Kareena's workout picture has garnered several likes and comments. "Bebo is back," a fan commented.

"Gorgeous," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

