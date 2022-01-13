Ben Affleck credits Matt Damon for saving his career

Oscar winner Ben Affleck recently said that his close friend-actor Matt Damon helped save his career after a bad 'Justice League' experience. Affleck revealed to Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview that close friend and film collaborator Damon played a key role in getting him to regain his career following the rock bottom experience of working on 'Justice League.'

Affleck called Damon "a principal influence" on his decision to draw a line in the sand when it came to the kinds of parts he was going to tackle. The 49-year-old actor also said that his experience working on the 2017 action-adventure film 'Justice League' was something he vowed never to emulate again in his career.

"I had a really nadir experience around 'Justice League' for a lot of different reasons," Affleck told Damon for EW. "Not blaming anybody, there's a lot of things that happened. But really what it was is that I wasn't happy. I didn't like being there. I didn't think it was interesting. And then some really shitty things, awful things happened. But, that's when I was like, I'm not going to do that anymore," he added.

Affleck continued, "I talked to you about it and you were a principal influence on that decision." The actor who played the role of Bruce Wayne in 'Justice League' said, "I want to do the things that would bring me joy. Then we went and did 'Last Duel' and I had fun every day on this movie. I wasn't the star, I wasn't likeable. I was a villain. I wasn't all the things I thought I was supposed to be when I started out and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just stuff that came along that I wasn't chasing."

For the unversed, Affleck co-wrote 'The Last Duel' with Damon and Nicole Holofcener, and he also was featured in a supporting role as Count Pierre d'Alencon, for which he received acclaim. While Affleck has vowed not to return to the lows of 'Justice League,' he will be reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming tentpole 'The Flash,' as per Variety. (ANI)

